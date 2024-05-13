Q1 2024 Surgepays Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the SurgePays Q1 2024 earnings. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Quinn Callanan. Thank you. You may begin.



Quinn Callanan - Surgepays Inc - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the SurgePays first quarter 2024 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is May 13, 2024. And on the call today from surge periods are Brian Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thony Evers, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.



Please see search-based most recent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements made today