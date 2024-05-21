Insider Sale at Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Kathy Claypatch, Chief Information Officer of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company on May 10, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 13, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

Grand Canyon Education Inc provides education services, including postsecondary education services and other academic support services, primarily to working adults. The company operates Grand Canyon University, a regionally accredited university that offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across various disciplines.

On the day of the sale, shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc were priced at $149.2. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $4.37 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Grand Canyon Education Inc stands at 20.58, which is above both the industry median of 19.62 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $138.88, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Grand Canyon Education Inc shows no insider buys and six insider sells in the last year.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

