Release Date: May 13, 2024

Positive Points

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) reported a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.22x over the trailing nine months since the spin-off, indicating healthy demand for its services.

The company has a strong pipeline with mid-single digit growth in quantity and solid double-digit growth in dollar value across the clinical business.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has successfully won significant new contracts, including a large Phase II neuroscience study and a major oncology program, demonstrating its competitive edge and expertise in these areas.

The company is making strategic investments in differentiation, such as expanding its Site Advisory Board and enhancing technology partnerships, which are well-received by customers.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) is actively working on improving operational effectiveness and operating margins, with plans to align its margins with industry peers over time.

Negative Points

Revenue recovery is progressing more slowly than anticipated, which has prompted a revision of the financial forecasts and a focus on expense controls and cost improvements.

The company fell short of its targeted book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 for Q1, although it remains optimistic about achieving this metric in future quarters.

There are ongoing challenges related to the spin-off, including the need to exit transition service agreements (TSAs) and resolve spin-related accounting issues.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) is experiencing some delays in project start-ups, attributed to the mix of therapeutic areas and certain biotech programs, impacting revenue growth.

The company reported a negative free cash flow of $34.9 million for the quarter, driven by various factors including annual tax resets and expenses related to TSA exits.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the demand environment and the factors influencing Fortrea's win rate this quarter?

A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) The demand environment remains strong with a solid win rate, the best since the spin. Challenges included a sizable opportunity rescheduled and a significant cancellation, both impacting the book-to-bill ratio. The company is at the table with large customers, viewing Fortrea as a peer, and the pipeline shows strong double-digit growth in dollar value.

Q: What are the key elements of Fortrea's differentiation in the market?

A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea's differentiation includes innovative site management, partnerships with data and technology leaders, and leveraging artificial intelligence in clinical services. These strategies are resonating well with customers, enhancing Fortrea's competitive position in the industry.

Q: Could you provide more details on the factors affecting the burn rate and its expected trajectory?

A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) The burn rate is influenced by the mix of oncology and biotech projects, which tend to have more protocol changes and startup complexities. The company is actively managing these projects to improve the burn rate, expecting it to be a timing issue rather than cancellations or other negative factors.

Q: How is Fortrea progressing with its transformation and cost structure improvements?

A: (Jill McConnell - CFO, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea is making significant progress in its transformation, focusing on operational effectiveness and cost management. The company is halfway through exiting transition service agreements (TSAs) and is implementing cost reduction programs. These efforts are expected to improve operating margins and align Fortrea's performance with industry peers by 2025.

Q: What is the outlook for Fortrea's financial performance and capital structure following recent adjustments?

A: (Jill McConnell - CFO, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea has adjusted its capital structure to better manage post-divestiture financial metrics and ensure compliance with financial covenants. The company anticipates slight negative free cash flow for the year, with improvements expected towards year-end. Strategic actions, including amendments to the credit agreement and a new receivables purchase agreement, are in place to support financial stability and growth.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of large pharma and biotech sectors on Fortrea's strategy and performance?

A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea maintains a balanced approach between large pharma and biotech sectors, recognizing the growth and innovation coming from biotechs. The company is enhancing its offerings to attract more biotech projects while also pursuing opportunities with large pharma to ensure stability and growth in its project portfolio.

