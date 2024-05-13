Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Capitalizing on Strategic Opportunities

Despite a challenging quarter, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) showcases strategic wins and robust pipeline growth amidst revised financial forecasts.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: Q1 ratio slightly below target at 1.2, averaging over 1.2 since the spin.
  • Revenue: $662.1 million, down 4.6% year-on-year.
  • Net Income: Adjusted net loss of $3.5 million, a decrease of 112% from the previous year.
  • EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $29.5 million, down 29.3% year-over-year.
  • Backlog: Grown approximately 6% since the spin, ending the quarter at $7.4 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $34.9 million, compared to negative $17.8 million in 2023.
  • Customer Concentration: Top 10 customers represent slightly more than half of Q1 2024 revenues.
  • SG&A Expenses: Reclassified $45.4 million from direct costs, aiming for margin expansion by reducing SG&A costs.
  • Interest Expense: Net interest expense for the quarter was $34.3 million.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Negative 5.3%, influenced by forecasted pretax loss and valuation allowance changes.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Adjusted to $2.785 billion to $2.855 billion, reflecting slower study start-up and lower pass-through trends.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Target range of $240 million to $260 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) reported a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.22x over the trailing nine months since the spin-off, indicating healthy demand for its services.
  • The company has a strong pipeline with mid-single digit growth in quantity and solid double-digit growth in dollar value across the clinical business.
  • Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has successfully won significant new contracts, including a large Phase II neuroscience study and a major oncology program, demonstrating its competitive edge and expertise in these areas.
  • The company is making strategic investments in differentiation, such as expanding its Site Advisory Board and enhancing technology partnerships, which are well-received by customers.
  • Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) is actively working on improving operational effectiveness and operating margins, with plans to align its margins with industry peers over time.

Negative Points

  • Revenue recovery is progressing more slowly than anticipated, which has prompted a revision of the financial forecasts and a focus on expense controls and cost improvements.
  • The company fell short of its targeted book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 for Q1, although it remains optimistic about achieving this metric in future quarters.
  • There are ongoing challenges related to the spin-off, including the need to exit transition service agreements (TSAs) and resolve spin-related accounting issues.
  • Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) is experiencing some delays in project start-ups, attributed to the mix of therapeutic areas and certain biotech programs, impacting revenue growth.
  • The company reported a negative free cash flow of $34.9 million for the quarter, driven by various factors including annual tax resets and expenses related to TSA exits.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the demand environment and the factors influencing Fortrea's win rate this quarter?
A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) The demand environment remains strong with a solid win rate, the best since the spin. Challenges included a sizable opportunity rescheduled and a significant cancellation, both impacting the book-to-bill ratio. The company is at the table with large customers, viewing Fortrea as a peer, and the pipeline shows strong double-digit growth in dollar value.

Q: What are the key elements of Fortrea's differentiation in the market?
A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea's differentiation includes innovative site management, partnerships with data and technology leaders, and leveraging artificial intelligence in clinical services. These strategies are resonating well with customers, enhancing Fortrea's competitive position in the industry.

Q: Could you provide more details on the factors affecting the burn rate and its expected trajectory?
A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) The burn rate is influenced by the mix of oncology and biotech projects, which tend to have more protocol changes and startup complexities. The company is actively managing these projects to improve the burn rate, expecting it to be a timing issue rather than cancellations or other negative factors.

Q: How is Fortrea progressing with its transformation and cost structure improvements?
A: (Jill McConnell - CFO, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea is making significant progress in its transformation, focusing on operational effectiveness and cost management. The company is halfway through exiting transition service agreements (TSAs) and is implementing cost reduction programs. These efforts are expected to improve operating margins and align Fortrea's performance with industry peers by 2025.

Q: What is the outlook for Fortrea's financial performance and capital structure following recent adjustments?
A: (Jill McConnell - CFO, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea has adjusted its capital structure to better manage post-divestiture financial metrics and ensure compliance with financial covenants. The company anticipates slight negative free cash flow for the year, with improvements expected towards year-end. Strategic actions, including amendments to the credit agreement and a new receivables purchase agreement, are in place to support financial stability and growth.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of large pharma and biotech sectors on Fortrea's strategy and performance?
A: (Thomas H. Pike - CEO, President & Chairman, Fortrea Holdings Inc.) Fortrea maintains a balanced approach between large pharma and biotech sectors, recognizing the growth and innovation coming from biotechs. The company is enhancing its offerings to attract more biotech projects while also pursuing opportunities with large pharma to ensure stability and growth in its project portfolio.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.