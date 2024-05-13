Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Partnerships and Pipeline Progress

Discover how Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) is advancing its neurogenetic medicine pipeline and strengthening financial stability through strategic collaborations.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Consideration from Partnerships: $200 million in Q1 2024
  • Partnership Programs: 13 partnered programs
  • Wholly Owned Programs: 4 programs
  • Potential Milestone Payments: Up to $8.2 billion from partnered programs
  • Cash Runway: Extended into 2027
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR, Financial) announced IND clearance for VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody for Alzheimer's, with upcoming dosing in a trial.
  • The company has expanded its collaboration with Novartis, enhancing its financial position with $200 million in total consideration, extending its cash runway into 2027.
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) presented robust data at AD/PD and ASGCT meetings, demonstrating significant progress in neurogenetic medicine.
  • The company has a strong pipeline with 4 wholly owned and 13 partnered programs, with multiple expected to enter clinical trials soon.
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has developed an industry-leading TRACER platform that addresses CNS delivery challenges, potentially transforming treatment for CNS diseases.

Negative Points

  • The clinical success of VY-TAU01 and other programs is still uncertain, with critical data readouts expected only by 2026.
  • Significant financial reliance on partnerships and milestone payments, which introduces variability and potential instability in funding.
  • Challenges in manufacturing optimization and scale-up could impact the timely delivery and cost-effectiveness of gene therapies.
  • Potential regulatory hurdles and the need for extensive clinical validation pose risks to advancing the pipeline to market.
  • Competition in the gene therapy and CNS treatment landscape is intensifying, which could impact Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)'s market position and success.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the ways you are planning to use the knowledge of Receptor X, ALPL, for delivery of other modalities to CNS? Specifically, do you think antisense oligos and LMPs could see similar levels of transcytosis seen with AAVs?
A: Alfred W. Sandrock, President, CEO & Director of Voyager Therapeutics, explained that the receptors mediate the transport of large AAV capsids across the BBB. The company plans to make ligands against the receptor and conjugate them to various macromolecules to see if they can cross the BBB by transcytosis. The range of molecules could include protein therapeutics and oligonucleotides. Todd Carter, Chief Scientific Officer, added that they are looking at a variety of modalities including antibodies and oligos, and have identified some ligands.

Q: How are you thinking about optimizing manufacturing before you bring candidates into the clinic with your gene therapies? What do you expect the benefits will be as it relates to COGS of your more potent gene therapies?
A: Alfred W. Sandrock mentioned that they plan to use HEK293 cells for manufacturing, with a robust internal technical operations team assessing manufacturability. Todd Carter added that manufacturability is a key component of their assessment of novel capsids, and they expect substantial savings due to the potency of their novel capsids, which require much less material for delivery to the CNS.

Q: Can you discuss any potential read-through from the advisory committee meeting on donanemab in Alzheimer's disease to your Alzheimer's programs?
A: Alfred W. Sandrock stated that the advisory committee meeting might provide insights into important outcome measures for approval, which could be relevant for their programs. However, he noted that many questions might be unique to donanemab and may not pertain much to Voyager's programs.

Q: Have you disclosed what doses you are going to explore in the single ascending dose trial for VY-TAU01? How will you use the pharmacokinetic data to determine what doses should be explored in the MAD trial?
A: Toby Ferguson, Chief Medical Officer, mentioned that they haven't disclosed the doses yet but based on preclinical data, they expect to get safety and PK information to appropriately translate into doses for the MAD in mid-2025. Alfred W. Sandrock added that they anticipate the trial will inform the dose range for the upcoming multiple ascending dose trial.

Q: How does the shelf life of gene therapy products play a role when thinking about the commercial applicability of manufacturing scale?
A: Todd Carter explained that gene therapy products typically require specific cold temperatures for storage, which is part of the evaluation for stability in their manufacturability and process development.

Q: What percentage reduction on NFL is considered clinically relevant in the SOD1-ALS context?
A: Toby Ferguson noted that while it's not clear what constitutes a clinically relevant reduction, it has to be substantially greater than the variability of the assay and biological variability. The data from Biogen's tofersen informs the magnitude of necessary reduction.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.