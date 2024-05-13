AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Growth Opportunities

Despite a challenging quarter, AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL) reaffirms full-year revenue guidance and progresses on strategic initiatives.

Summary
  • Commercial Revenue: $11.1 million for Q1 2024, a 5.8% increase year-over-year but below expectations.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 86.4% from 84.2% in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose to $26.8 million from $19.4 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: $18.7 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.37 per share in Q1 2023.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $68.1 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $89.1 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Q2 2024 Revenue Guidance: Expected to be between $14.3 million and $15.3 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: Reaffirmed at $78.5 million to $84.5 million, indicating a growth of approximately 57% at the lower end.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL, Financial) has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of PermeaDerm in the US on March 23, aiming to address a broader range of clinical needs in wound care.
  • The company is nearing FDA approval for RECELL GO, expected by May 30, 2024, which could significantly enhance operational efficiency and adoption rates.
  • AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL) has successfully passed major MDR conformity assessment audits, advancing towards obtaining a CE Mark for RECELL GO in the European Union.
  • The company is actively pursuing international expansion, with plans to execute distributor agreements in major EU countries and Australia within the year.
  • AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL) has a robust gross profit margin of 86.4% for the quarter, indicating strong profitability in its core operations.

Negative Points

  • AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL) reported disappointing first-quarter commercial revenue of $11.1 million, falling short of expectations and marking the first time without sequential quarterly growth since the CEO's tenure began.
  • The company experienced a slower-than-expected conversion rate of new accounts for its expanded level of full thickness skin defects, adding only 73 new accounts instead of the expected 135 by the end of the first quarter.
  • A data breach at a major US clearing house disrupted the data feed to AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL)'s claims data provider, impacting the company's ability to analyze burn wound admissions and device utilization.
  • The company's net loss for the first quarter was $18.7 million, significantly higher than the previous year's loss of $9.2 million.
  • AVITA Medical Inc (AVHHL) experienced a significant use of cash during the quarter, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities decreasing from $89.1 million as of December 31, 2023, to $68.1 million as of March 31, 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: David, do you expect that $6 million of Stedical revenue to occur in the second half of 2024? Or is it more likely that that would extend into 2025?
A: David O'Toole, CFO of AVITA Medical, responded that the company has not provided specific guidance on the timing of the Stedical revenue. He mentioned that the sales team is gaining traction with PermeaDerm, but it is too early to predict the uptake rate. More detailed guidance will be provided in August.

Q: Are accounts waiting for the approval for RECELL GO before ordering product, or was that not much of a factor in Q1 results?
A: James Corbett, CEO of AVITA Medical, clarified that there is no indication of accounts delaying orders in anticipation of RECELL GO approval. However, there is strong anticipation for RECELL GO among many larger accounts.

Q: How quickly do accounts ramp up RECELL utilization once VAC committees grant approval for the expanded label?
A: James Corbett explained that after VAC approval, there is a process of training and gradual uptake. The company's medical science liaisons play a crucial role in educating physicians on patient treatment with RECELL, which supports broader adoption over time.

Q: Can you elaborate on the contributions from RECELL GO and full-thickness skin defects in the back half of the year?
A: James Corbett indicated that RECELL GO is expected to significantly transform the business by simplifying the treatment process, which should enhance adoption rates. He also noted that while burns will remain a major part of the business for the year, full-thickness treatments will experience faster growth.

Q: Regarding the international expansion, particularly the CMAC and plans for launching products into Europe, can you provide more details?
A: James Corbett discussed the company's strategy for entering European markets, mentioning that some distributors prefer to start with RECELL GO. The launch timing aligns with the anticipated approval of RECELL GO under the new MDR, expected around September or October.

Q: What was the reason for the lower burn rate in January, and has that normalized?
A: James Corbett addressed the lower burn rate in January, noting it as an anomaly with no continuing effects observed. The company expects burn rates to return to historical norms.

