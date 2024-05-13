Q4 2024 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

B. Ramesh Babu - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Nirav. So good evening to all of you. On behalf of Karur Vysya Bank, I welcome you all to our Bank's earnings call for Q4 of the financial year 2024. We have uploaded our financial results along with the presentation on our website. And I hope you have had a chance to go through it