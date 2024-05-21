What's Driving Tilray Brands Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago

Over the recent weeks, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price. Specifically, the stock has declined by -2.93% over the past week, yet it has surged by +12.43% over the past three months. Currently, the GF Value of Tilray is pegged at $2.85, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued compared to its recent trading price of $2.21. This valuation marks a shift from its previous assessment three months ago when it was considered a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice before investing.

Introduction to Tilray Brands Inc

Tilray Brands Inc, operating in the drug manufacturing industry, is a prominent Canadian company focused on the production of both medical and recreational cannabis. Following a reverse merger in 2021, the legacy Aphria and legacy Tilray combined forces under the Tilray name. The company primarily serves the Canadian market and the international medical cannabis export market, with additional ventures into the U.S. market through CBD products and alcohol. This strategic positioning allows Tilray to tap into diverse revenue streams within the burgeoning cannabis sector.

1790384316514201600.png

Assessing Tilray's Profitability

Despite its industry standing, Tilray's financial health shows areas of concern, particularly in profitability. The company's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating below-average profitability within its sector. Its Operating Margin is currently at -16.33%, which, although better than 24.17% of its peers, highlights challenges in operational efficiency. Furthermore, the Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are at -10.46% and -8.14% respectively, underscoring difficulties in utilizing equity and assets effectively. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at -3.25% also reflects suboptimal capital use, although it fares better than 34.75% of industry peers. Historically, Tilray has been profitable in only 3 out of the last 10 years, which places it in a weaker position compared to some competitors.

1790384357807124480.png

Growth Prospects of Tilray

Tilray's Growth Rank is considerably more optimistic at 8/10, suggesting strong potential for future expansion. This is supported by a projected total revenue growth rate of 17.90% over the next 3 to 5 years, significantly better than 87.08% of its industry counterparts. However, the company's recent revenue growth rates present a mixed picture; the 3-year revenue growth rate per share stands at -18.50%, while the 5-year rate shows a robust increase of 30.00%. The 3-year EPS growth rate has declined by -26.80%, indicating some volatility in earnings performance. These figures suggest that while Tilray has potential, it faces hurdles in achieving consistent growth.

1790384380385062912.png

Key Stakeholders in Tilray

Notable investors in Tilray include Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 2,362,271 shares, representing 0.31% of the company, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 77,237 shares, accounting for a mere 0.01%. Their involvement underscores some level of confidence in the company's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Tilray operates in a competitive sector alongside companies like Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TARO, Financial), Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial), and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN, Financial), with market caps of $1.59 billion, $1.42 billion, and $1.6 billion respectively. These companies represent significant competition but also benchmark the industry standards that Tilray aims to meet or exceed.

Conclusion

In summary, Tilray Brands Inc presents a complex investment profile. Its current stock price rally could be attributed to its undervaluation and growth prospects despite the profitability challenges. Investors should weigh these factors alongside industry trends and Tilray's strategic initiatives to determine if the stock aligns with their investment goals. As the market for cannabis continues to evolve, Tilray's adaptability and expansion into new markets will be crucial for its sustained growth and profitability.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.