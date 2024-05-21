Unveiling Bath & Body Works (BBWI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Real Value Behind Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.29% and has shown a 3-month gain of 12.36%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.85, investors might wonder if the stock is modestly overvalued. This analysis aims to delve deeper into its valuation, encouraging readers to explore the intricate details of its financial standing and market position.

Company Overview

Bath & Body Works operates under renowned brands including Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn, primarily in North America with a minor 5% of sales internationally. In fiscal 2023, 74% of its $7.40 billion sales came from over 1,800 brick-and-mortar stores. The company is poised for growth through digital expansion, international reach, and category diversification. Currently, Bath & Body Works is trading at $49.4 per share, which is above the GF Value estimate of $43.53, suggesting a modest overvaluation.

1790389294997860352.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true intrinsic value of a stock. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and estimated future business performance. When a stock's price significantly exceeds this value, it's likely overvalued, suggesting lower future returns. Conversely, prices well below the GF Value could indicate undervaluation and higher potential returns. For Bath & Body Works, the current price suggests that the stock might not offer substantial returns in the near future due to its overvaluation.

1790389265608372224.png

Financial Strength and Stability

It is crucial to assess a company's financial health before investing. Bath & Body Works has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.2, which is lower than 69.65% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This indicates a fair financial strength, with a rating of 5 out of 10. Such metrics suggest that while the company isn't in financial distress, it does carry a higher risk compared to more financially secure companies.

1790389317185728512.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Bath & Body Works has consistently demonstrated profitability, with high profit margins that surpass 91.89% of its industry counterparts. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 12.3% is robust, although its EBITDA growth rate has slightly declined. This blend of historical profitability and mixed growth signals presents a nuanced view for potential investors.

Moreover, the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is impressively high at 30.93, significantly surpassing its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 10.76, indicating efficient management and promising profitability.

1790389338119499776.png

Conclusion

While Bath & Body Works (BBWI, Financial) shows strong profitability and a solid operational model, its current market price slightly overshoots its intrinsic value according to our GF Value assessment. Investors should weigh the potential for modest overvaluation against the company's strong financial and operational metrics. For a deeper dive into Bath & Body Works' financials, visit 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.