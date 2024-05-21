Christine Chivily, EVP & Chief Credit Officer of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG, Financial), sold 6,356 shares of the company on May 13, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank, a regional bank that provides banking services primarily in Connecticut. The company offers a range of financial services including commercial and consumer lending as well as deposit services.

The shares were sold at a price of $23.6 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $149,945.6. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 18,644 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,620 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's holdings in Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

The company's market cap is currently $186.482 million. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.15, which is lower than both the industry median of 9.645 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, based on a GF Value of $32.11.

Insider transaction history for Bankwell Financial Group Inc shows a total of 45 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

