Renaissance Technologies' Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into NVIDIA's Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from the Latest 13F Filing for Q1 2024

Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio), founded by Jim Simons in 1978, is a pioneering quant hedge fund known for its advanced mathematical and statistical trading models. Despite Simons stepping down and his recent passing in May 2024, the firm continues to influence global markets with its sophisticated algorithmic strategies. The latest 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024 reveals significant portfolio adjustments, including new buys, increased stakes, complete sell-offs, and notable reductions.

1790411889382158336.png

Summary of New Buys

Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 566 stocks to its portfolio this quarter. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

  • Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial) with 2,097,623 shares, making up 0.52% of the portfolio and valued at $330.88 million.
  • Linde PLC (LIN, Financial) with 402,918 shares, representing 0.29% of the portfolio and valued at $187.08 million.
  • Union Pacific Corp (UNP, Financial) with 513,179 shares, accounting for 0.2% of the portfolio and valued at $126.21 million.

Key Position Increases

Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) also significantly increased its stakes in 1,541 stocks. Major increases include:

  • Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), where shares were boosted by 3,813,100 to a total of 4,347,400, marking a 713.66% increase and impacting the portfolio by 0.36%, with a total value of $261.58 million.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial), with an additional 2,160,500 shares, bringing the total to 2,284,700. This adjustment represents a 1,739.53% increase in share count, valued at $153.05 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 589 holdings in the first quarter of 2024, including:

  • Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial), selling all 4,502,276 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.7%.
  • Boeing Co (BA, Financial), liquidating all 1,057,900 shares, causing a -0.43% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 1,518 stocks. The most notable reductions include:

  • NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), with a reduction of 999,147 shares, resulting in a -64.47% decrease and a -0.77% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $724.8 during the quarter and has seen a 23.37% return over the past three months and an 84.10% year-to-date increase.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), with a reduction of 7,338,800 shares, marking a -52.95% decrease and a -0.7% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $71.78 during the quarter, with a -18.00% return over the past three months and a 5.41% year-to-date increase.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio included 3,659 stocks. The top holdings were:

The holdings are mainly concentrated across all 11 industries, including Technology, Healthcare, and Consumer Cyclical.

1790411959989071872.png

1790411979790381056.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.