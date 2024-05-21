Tom Russo's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: A Closer Look at Berkshire Hathaway's Adjustment

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights into the Investment Shifts of a Veteran Value Investor

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor at the helm of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC, has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. With a career that began in 1989 and a managing role since 2014, Russo manages over $8 billion in assets. His investment strategy focuses on companies with robust cash-flow characteristics and high returns on invested capital, favoring those with strong balance sheets and significant free cash flow.

1790426986762629120.png

Summary of New Buys

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding two new stocks in this quarter:

  • Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY, Financial) with 1,121 shares, valued at approximately $201.87 million.
  • Unum Group (UNM, Financial) with 4,050 shares, valued at approximately $217.32 million.

Key Position Increases

Russo also increased his stakes in a total of 12 stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF, Financial), adding 211,183 shares to bring the total to 3,026,620 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 7.51% and had a 0.35% impact on the current portfolio, totaling $489.66 million.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), with an additional 218,865 shares, bringing the total to 3,300,228 shares. This represents a 7.1% increase in share count, totaling $254.08 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the first quarter of 2024, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) exited three positions:

  • Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial), selling all 1,161 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.01%.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial), liquidating all 2,400 shares, also impacting the portfolio by -0.01%.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 50 stocks, including:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial), reduced by 285 shares, resulting in an 11.79% decrease in shares and a -1.58% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $593,888 during the quarter and has returned 2.80% over the past three months and 13.86% year-to-date.
  • Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), reduced by 250,887 shares, resulting in a 22.3% reduction in shares and a -1.24% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $563.82 during the quarter and has returned 6.22% over the past three months and 26.39% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 81 stocks. The top holdings were:

The holdings are mainly concentrated in 10 of the 11 industries, including Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, and Technology, among others.

1790427031801065472.png

1790427051401048064.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.