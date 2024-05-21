Ray Dalio's Firm Amplifies Stake in Alphabet Inc, Impacting Portfolio by 2.54%

Bridgewater releases its 1st-quarter portfolio update

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Bridgewater boosted its holdings in Alphabet, Nvidia and Apple.
  • The firm also entered new holdings in Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices.
Article's Main Image

Insight into Bridgewater Associates' Latest Strategic Moves in Q1 2024

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), the visionary behind Bridgewater Associates, has once again made significant adjustments to his investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. As the founder, Co-Chairman, and Co-Chief Investment Officer of one of the world's largest hedge funds, Dalio continues to influence the financial markets with his strategic decisions. Known for his principled approach to investing and management, Dalio has been a pivotal figure in the finance world, often compared to Steve Jobs for his innovative contributions to investment strategies.

1790442087347548160.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates has expanded its portfolio by adding a total of 72 stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), purchasing 1,047,891 shares, which now represent 0.96% of the portfolio, valued at approximately $189 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), with 679,454 shares, making up about 0.62% of the portfolio, valued at around $122.63 million.
  • iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY, Financial), adding 874,991 shares, accounting for 0.3% of the portfolio, with a total value of $58.72 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Among the increased stakes, the most significant is in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), where Dalio added an additional 3,324,416 shares, bringing the total to 5,368,853 shares. This adjustment marks a substantial 162.61% increase in share count and has a 2.54% impact on the current portfolio, totaling approximately $810.32 million. Another major increase was in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), with an additional 436,110 shares, bringing the total to 704,599 shares, valued at approximately $636.65 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

In the first quarter of 2024, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) also decided to exit completely from 137 holdings, including:

  • CME Group Inc (CME, Financial), where he sold all 98,463 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.12%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (AMH, Financial), liquidating all 595,129 shares, also resulting in a -0.12% portfolio impact.

Reductions in Key Holdings

Dalio reduced his positions in several stocks, notably:

  • PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial), reducing his stake by 892,158 shares, which led to a -36.61% decrease in shares and a -0.73% impact on the portfolio. PDD traded at an average price of $131.01 during the quarter.
  • Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial), cutting down by 1,714,657 shares, resulting in a -21.42% reduction and a -0.57% impact on the portfolio. KO's average trading price was $60.07 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the first quarter of 2024, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 679 stocks. The top holdings were 5.57% in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial), 4.87% in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG, Financial), and 4.1% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial). The portfolio's sector allocation is well-diversified across all 11 industries, including Consumer Defensive, Healthcare, Technology, and more, reflecting Dalio's strategic approach to risk management and capital allocation.

1790442134323752960.png

1790442158021570560.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.