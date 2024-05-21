Insight into Dodge & Cox Trades, Portfolio)'s First Quarter 2024 Investment Moves and Strategic Decisions

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), established in 1930 by Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox, is renowned for its disciplined investment approach, focusing on long-term value creation. The firm leverages a team-based research strategy to make investment decisions, guided by the Investment Policy Committees. This structure ensures continuity in their investment philosophy, emphasizing investments in undervalued companies with promising long-term prospects.

Summary of New Buys

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) introduced five new stocks to its portfolio this quarter, highlighted by significant acquisitions in various sectors:

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial) with 11,364,305 shares, representing 0.57% of the portfolio and valued at $978.47 million.

Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial), acquiring 5,418,615 shares, which constitute about 0.4% of the portfolio, totaling $696.73 million.

EchoStar Corp (SATS, Financial) with 13,656,514 shares, making up 0.11% of the portfolio, with a total investment of $194.61 million.

Key Position Increases

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased its holdings in 38 stocks, with notable expansions in:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), where they added 12,288,286 shares, bringing the total to 27,729,011 shares. This move increased the share count by 79.58% and impacted the portfolio by 0.61%, with a total value of $2.38 billion.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR, Financial), increasing their stake by 3,163,944 shares to a total of 11,563,786 shares, marking a 37.67% rise in share count, valued at $3.36 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a significant portfolio adjustment, Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) exited positions in three companies:

DISH Network Corp (DISH, Financial), selling all 38,886,766 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.14%.

Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial), where all 3,071,598 shares were liquidated, affecting the portfolio by -0.1%.

Key Position Reductions

The firm also reduced its stakes in 102 stocks, with significant reductions in:

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial), cutting down by 7,761,231 shares, a 47.18% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.44%. The stock traded at an average price of $86.19 during the quarter.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial), with a reduction of 14,290,241 shares, a 62.25% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.4%. The stock's price averaged at $45.54 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 201 stocks, with top holdings including 3.87% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), 3.62% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), and 3.21% in Fiserv Inc (FI, Financial). The firm's investments are well-diversified across all 11 industry sectors, including Financial Services, Healthcare, and Technology.

