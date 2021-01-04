On January 4, 2021, Edward Dickinson, the Chief Financial Officer of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. Scandium is used in various applications such as aerospace components, fuel cells, and consumer electronics.

The shares were sold at a price of C$0.17 each, resulting in a total transaction value of C$5,100. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has not engaged in other sale or purchase transactions of the company's shares. This recent sale marks a notable activity for the insider within this timeframe.

The market cap of Scandium International Mining Corp is currently C$5.214 million. The company's shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9,999.00, which is significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

For further details on the company's valuation metrics, such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested parties are encouraged to visit the respective links.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand recent insider behaviors and trends regarding Scandium International Mining Corp.

