On May 20, 2022, Investments Scandium, a 10% Owner, purchased 7,202,222 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction marks a significant insider buy for the company, which has seen no insider buys or sells over the past year.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. This recent acquisition by the insider could be a strategic move, reflecting a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

At the time of the purchase, shares of Scandium International Mining Corp were priced at C$0.07 each, resulting in a market cap of C$5.214 million. The company's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio of 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and its historical median.

Given the substantial number of shares acquired and the current valuation metrics, this insider activity is noteworthy. The transaction could indicate an optimistic outlook from the insider regarding the company's valuation and future performance.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors may refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This insider buy could potentially signal a positive development for Scandium International Mining Corp, warranting attention from current and prospective investors.

