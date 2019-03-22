On March 22, 2019, Director Andrew Greig purchased 277,778 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of C$0.18 per share.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. This acquisition by the insider is part of the financial activities within the company that are closely monitored by investors.

The shares were acquired at a time when the market cap of Scandium International Mining Corp was C$5.214 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 18.2 and the company's historical median.

Over the past year, Andrew Greig has not engaged in other transactions involving shares of Scandium International Mining Corp. The recent purchase marks a notable change in the insider's investment activities.

The insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp shows no other insider buys or sells over the past year, highlighting this transaction as a unique event in the recent financial history of the company.

Insider buying, such as this transaction by the insider, is often viewed by the market as a positive signal about the future prospects of a company, as insiders may buy shares based on their internal knowledge and belief in the company's future performance.

