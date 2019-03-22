On March 22, 2019, Willem Duyvesteyn, a Director at Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), purchased 27,778 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This insider buy is notable as it represents a significant investment by a key member of the company's leadership.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. Scandium is primarily used in aerospace and automotive applications, as well as in the production of electronics and ceramics.

The shares were acquired at a price of C$0.18 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately C$5,000.04. Following this purchase, the insider's total holding in the company increased to 27,778 shares.

At the time of the purchase, the market cap of Scandium International Mining Corp was C$5.214 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 9999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

Insider buying can be an important indicator of a company's future prospects. The insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp shows no other insider buys over the past year, making this purchase by Willem Duyvesteyn particularly noteworthy.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors may refer to the GF Value of the stock.

This insider buy could be a signal to shareholders and potential investors about the confidence the insider has in the future direction and potential of the company.

