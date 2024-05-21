Katherine Jenkins, Chief Growth Officer of McCormick & Co Inc (MKC, Financial), executed a sale of 2,732 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 4,458 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

McCormick & Co Inc (MKC, Financial) is a global leader in flavor, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, serving retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses.

On the date of the sale, shares of McCormick & Co Inc were priced at $75.91. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $20.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 28.47, which is above the industry median of 18.97 and also exceeds the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is estimated at $89.65, suggesting that McCormick & Co Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The insider transaction history for McCormick & Co Inc indicates a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 11 insider sales and no insider buys recorded.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and actions within the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.