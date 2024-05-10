On May 10, 2024, Patrick Campbell, Director at Newell Brands Inc (NWL, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions noted over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL, Financial) is a global marketer of consumer and commercial products that touch the lives of people where they live, learn, work and play. The company's portfolio of brands includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Calphalon, and Paper Mate among others.

On the date of the sale, shares of Newell Brands Inc were priced at $8.04, resulting in a transaction valued at approximately $402,000. This price reflects a market cap of $3.62 billion for the company.

According to the GF Value assessment, Newell Brands Inc is currently considered Modestly Undervalued, with a GF Value of $11.76. This suggests a potential undervaluation of the stock at the current trading price.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Newell Brands Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with three insider sales and no insider buys. This could suggest various strategic financial decisions by the insiders, though each transaction could have different personal or financial motivations.

Investors and stakeholders in Newell Brands Inc may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment or interest in the company.

