On May 13, 2024, Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR, Financial), sold 13,421 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a broader pattern where the insider has sold a total of 28,754 shares over the past year, without purchasing any shares.

Select Water Solutions Inc specializes in water management and chemical solutions for the oil and gas industry, aiming to enhance production and operational efficiencies while focusing on environmental sustainability.

The shares were sold at a price of $9.78 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $131,399.58. Following this sale, the market cap of Select Water Solutions Inc stands at $1.01 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 15.17, which is below the industry median of 24.36 and also lower than the company’s historical median. This valuation suggests a potentially undervalued scenario relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for Select Water Solutions Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

This recent insider activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

