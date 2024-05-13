On May 13, 2024, Stephen Landry, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS, Financial), executed a sale of 3,723 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares purchased and 3,723 shares sold over the past year.

Treehouse Foods Inc, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, operates as a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The company's range of products includes non-dairy powdered creamers, refrigerated pickles, and other condiments, baked goods, cereals, snacks, and beverages.

Shares of Treehouse Foods Inc were priced at $34.99 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 77.11, significantly above both the industry median of 18.97 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Treehouse Foods Inc is estimated at $41.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The insider transaction history for Treehouse Foods Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 3 insider sales and 2 insider buys.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

