On May 14, 2024, Jared Isaacman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and 10% Owner of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), purchased 85,916 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This acquisition increases the insider's total shares held in the company over the past year to 85,916, with no shares sold during the same period.

Shift4 Payments Inc, a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, has seen a mix of insider activity over the past year, with this purchase being one of the few buys compared to nine sells by other insiders.

On the date of the purchase, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc were priced at $67.09, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $4.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 44.11, above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Shift4 Payments Inc is estimated at $109.22 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.