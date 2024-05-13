On May 13, 2024, Gili Brudno, Chief Human Resources Officer of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial), executed a sale of 67,250 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 67,250 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial) is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of game titles. The company designs and develops popular games that are played on various platforms, including social and mobile platforms.

As of the latest transaction, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial) shares were priced at $8.72, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.29 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.13, which is below the industry median of 21.52.

The GF Value of Playtika Holding Corp is estimated at $11.79, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and three insider sells at Playtika Holding Corp, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial).

