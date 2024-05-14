Q1 2024 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Sebastian Grabert - HomeToGo SE - IR



Morning, dear analysts and investors, and welcome to HomeToGo's first quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Sebastian Grabert, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. With me today is our Co-Founder and CEO, Patrick Andrae; and our CFO, Steffen Schneider, who will present our financial highlights of the first quarter 2024.



As you might have noticed, we published the Q1 press release last night instead of this morning. Although this was not intended to happen, we understand that some of you will appreciate it to post market dissemination. We will take that feedback into account for future releases. As always, this call is being recorded and will be made available later today on our Investor Relations website.



With this, I would like to hand it over to you, Patrick, for an update on the business. Please go ahead, the floor is yours.



Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Sebastian. Dear analysts and investors, thank you so