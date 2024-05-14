Full Year 2024 Vodafone Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Margherita Della Valle - Vodafone Group Public Limited Company - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A year ago, we set out our plans to fundamentally transform Vodafone for growth. Since then, I'm pleased with the pace of response and speed of execution from everyone at Vodafone.



We have moved quickly to reshape our European footprint, having announced the sales of Spain and Italy as well as our merger in the U.K. Our new portfolio shape will enable us to focus on growing markets with strong positions and good local scale. And as the results and guidance we shared today demonstrate, we are in a much stronger position to deliver more sustainable and predictable growth and drive improved returns.



Whilst we have made good progress in changing the shape of Vodafone, our operational transformation, focused on customers, simplicity and growth is driving deeper fundamental changes.



We are changing where we invest our time and resources towards our customers. While there is clearly more to do, we are already seeing