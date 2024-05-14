Full Year 2024 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - Agrana Beteiligungs AG - Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Agrana's conference call presenting our annual results 2023, 2024 financial year. You already got some insights in our figures when we published in our talk announcement on April 16. Today, we will provide you with more details and all segments and on the audited financial statements.



As announced in our invitation. A presentation is available in the reference to our call, and you can find this presentation in the IR section of our website. With us today are two out of three members of our management Board. Stephan BÃ¼ttner, our CEO, will start the presentation with an overview on the highlights of the last financial year. Afterwards, the Chief Technology Officer, Norbert Harringer will tell you what is going on in the group regarding raw materials, production, and investment. And he will also report on the ESG news. And in the third part of the call our CEO, BÃ¼ttner will comment on the market environment. He will report on the consolidated audited financial statements in detail.



