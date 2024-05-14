Q4 2024 DLF Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Okay. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to DLF Limited's analyst call for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. As you may have seen from our analyst presentation that was circulated last evening, this has been one more quarter of reasonably solid and strong growth. Our presales for the last year have again been in the vicinity of INR 15,000 crores, thus maintaining now 2 back-to-back years of INR 14,500 crore to INR 15,000 crores sales level. Our PAT for the quarter was INR 900 crores. And for