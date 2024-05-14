Q1 2024 Flutter Entertainment PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Flutter's Q1 2024 Results Call. With me this morning are Flutter's CEO, Peter Jackson; and CFO, Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson. After this short intro, Peter will open up with a brief run-through of our good progress during the quarter, and then Paul will take you through the Q1 financials. We will then open up the lines for Q&A.



