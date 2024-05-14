Q1 2024 CareCloud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CareCloud Inc first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.



And I would like to turn the conference over to Liz Ferrer, Vice President of Human Resources. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth Ferrer - CareCloud Inc - VP, Human Resources



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CareCloud First Quarter 2024 conference call. On today's call are Mahmud Haq, our Founder and Executive Chairman; Hadi Chaudhry, our Chief Executive Officer and Director; Stephen Snyder, our President; and Norman Roth, our Interim Chief Financial Officer and Controller.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933. As amended and Section 21 A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.



All statements other than statements of historical facts made during this conference are