May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Syros Pharmaceuticals; first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of Syros website at www.syros.com.
Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Karen Hunady, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Syros.
Karen Hunady - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - IR
This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 financial results. The full release is available on the Investor & Media section of Syros website at www.syros.com. We will begin the call with prepared remarks by Conley Chee, our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Roth, our Chief Medical Officer, and Jason Haas, our Chief Financial Officer. We will then open the call for questions.
Kristin Stevens, our Chief Development Officer is
Q1 2024 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...