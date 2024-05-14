May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the NCR Atleos Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brendan Metrano. Please go ahead.
Brendan James Metrano - NCR Atleos Corporation - Head of IR & Treasury
Good morning, and thank you for joining the NCR Atleos' first quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Tim Oliver, CEO; Paul Campbell, CFO; and Stuart MacKinnon, Chief Operating Officer. Tim will start this morning with an overview of first quarter performance and an update on our objectives for 2024. Next, Paul will review our financial results and outlook, and then we will move to Q&A.
Before we get started, let me remind you that our presentation and discussions will include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's materials and our periodic
Q1 2024 NCR Atleos Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...