Q1 2024 NCR Atleos Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Brendan James Metrano - NCR Atleos Corporation - Head of IR & Treasury



Good morning, and thank you for joining the NCR Atleos' first quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Tim Oliver, CEO; Paul Campbell, CFO; and Stuart MacKinnon, Chief Operating Officer. Tim will start this morning with an overview of first quarter performance and an update on our objectives for 2024. Next, Paul will review our financial results and outlook, and then we will move to Q&A.



Before we get started, let me remind you that our presentation and discussions will include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's materials and our periodic