Q1 2024 Home Depot Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Home Depot First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Isabel Janci. Please go ahead.



Isabel Janci - The Home Depot, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Home Depot's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining us on our call today are Ted Decker, Chair, President and CEO; Ann-Marie Campbell, Senior Executive Vice President; Billy Bastek, Executive Vice President of Merchandising; and Richard McPhail, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions. Questions will be limited to analysts and investors. And as a reminder, please limit yourself to one question with one follow-up. If we are unable to get to your question during the call, please call our Investor Relations department at (770) 384-2387.



Before I turn the call over to Ted, let me remind you that