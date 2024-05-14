Q1 2024 Alimera Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning and welcome to the Alimera Sciences first quarter end 2024 financial results and corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Participants on this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet. It is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 14th, 2024.



I would now like to turn the call over to Scott Gordon of Core IR, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



Scott Gordon - Core IR - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Alimera's leadership team are Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer; Elliott Maltz, Chief Financial Officer; Todd Wood, President, US Operations; Philip Ashman, President, International Operations.



During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements,