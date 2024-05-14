Q1 2024 TSS Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the TSYS First Quarter 2024 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star one a second time. I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Penver, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



John Penver - TSS Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you Brian, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this conference call to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial results, home. John Penver, Chief Financial Officer of TSS. And joining me today on the call is Gerald Wong, President and Chief Executive Officer for TSS.



As we begin the call, I'd like to remind everyone to take note of the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements that's contained in the press release we issued today. That same