Q1 2024 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TRACON Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all callers are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' prepared remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time.



During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected timing of clinical trials and results, regulatory activities, plans for future clinical trials, financing opportunities, our development plans and strategies, potential cost savings and other benefits deliverable through our product development platform or PDP, ability to enter into additional licensing agreements, ability to generate non-dilutive capital using the PDP, market size estimates, and whether the company's stock will remain listed on NASDAQ.



These statements are subject to various risks that are described in our filings made with the Securities Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly