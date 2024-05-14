May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the NGO Life Sciences First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question. You may press star then one on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Yvonne Briggs. Please go ahead.
Yvonne Briggs - ENDRA Life Sciences Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. This is Yvonne Briggs with LHA. Good afternoon, and welcome to Andrew Life Sciences First Quarter 2020 for a business update and financial results. Conference call or earlier today, Andrew issued a press release on this topic, which is available in the investor sections of Enterra's website.
Before we begin, please note that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. All statements by
Q1 2024 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...