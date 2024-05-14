May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Sara Brien - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on this call and webcast to provide the first-quarter 2024 results for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI or perimeter. Joining me on today's call is Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of Perimeters progress against the business; and Andrew Berkeley, Perimeter's, Chief Innovation Officer, who is available to answer questions when we open up the call for Q&A after our prepared remarks. Please be advised that during this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding the future