Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company on May 13, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 14, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $59.44, totaling $2,972,000.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider based in the United States. The company primarily delivers high-speed internet access and transit to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 483,191 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 41 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the latest sale, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc had a market cap of approximately $2.87 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 2.32, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.11 and below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $108.11, suggesting that the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.55. This valuation indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

