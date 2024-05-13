On May 13, 2024, Lori Browning, Chief Accounting Officer of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 14, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $147.8 each, totaling $295,600.

Grand Canyon Education Inc is a provider of education services, offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily oriented toward professional disciplines such as business, education, and healthcare. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Grand Canyon University.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,500 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc were trading at $147.8 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.24, which is above both the industry median of 19.19 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value assessment, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $138.88, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.