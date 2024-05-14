On May 14, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 569,010 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,036,599 shares of T-Mobile US Inc and has not purchased any shares.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States. The company is known for its strong brand presence and innovative approach to mobile communication solutions.

On the date of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $163.39, valuing the company at a market cap of $190.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 22.10, which is above the industry median of 16.11.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of T-Mobile US Inc is estimated at $146.77 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 59 insider sells and no insider buys.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

