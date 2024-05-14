On May 14, 2024, John Bachman, Director at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company to 10,000 shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp operates a chain of discount supermarkets in the United States. These stores provide groceries and general merchandise at significantly reduced prices compared to traditional supermarkets.

The shares were bought at a price of $20.1 each, totaling $201,000. Following this transaction, the market cap of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp stands at approximately $2.04 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 30.89, which is above the industry median of 15.77. Despite this, the stock appears to be undervalued when considering the GF Value of $34.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58.

Over the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 34 insider sells at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The insider transaction trend suggests a higher number of sells compared to buys among the company's insiders.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate, suggests that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is significantly undervalued. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance, despite the prevailing market conditions and the company's current valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.