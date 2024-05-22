Director Jonathan Klein of Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial) executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company on May 13, 2024, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $43.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,315,000.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages.

Over the past year, the insider, Jonathan Klein, has sold a total of 200,000 shares of Squarespace Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 50 insider sells in total for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Squarespace Inc had a market cap of approximately $5.94 billion. The stock's price of $43.15 on that day is significantly higher than the GF Value of $28.08, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as it reflects insider activity and sentiment within the company amidst its current market valuation.

