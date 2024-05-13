On May 13, 2024, Badar Khan, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial), purchased 125,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

EVgo Inc operates a public fast charging network for electric vehicles across the United States. The company provides solutions for multiple facets of the electric vehicle industry, including infrastructure and charging services.

The shares were acquired at a price of $2.01 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $251,250. Following this purchase, the market cap of EVgo Inc stands at $241.15 million.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at EVgo Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 16 insider sells. The insider, Badar Khan, has been a consistent buyer, accumulating 125,000 shares without selling any over the same period.

Regarding the stock's valuation, EVgo Inc's shares are currently trading well below the GF Value of $25.26, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.08. This valuation suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider purchase could be a signal to shareholders and potential investors about the insider’s confidence in the future direction of EVgo Inc, despite the current market valuation indicating caution.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.