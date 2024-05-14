On May 14, 2024, Amanda Brock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 200,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has adjusted the insider's total sales over the past year to 200,000 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe.

Aris Water Solutions Inc specializes in water handling and recycling for the energy sector, providing critical services that support sustainable water management practices in oil and gas operations.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc were priced at $16.58. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $510.147 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.64, which is above the industry median of 15.71.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Aris Water Solutions Inc is estimated at $14.27 per share, making the stock Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The insider transaction history for Aris Water Solutions Inc indicates a balanced activity over the past year, with one insider buy and one insider sell recorded.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may interest investors and market analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.