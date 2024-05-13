Q1 2024 Exagen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Exagen Inc's first quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Ryan Douglas with Investor Relations. Ryan, you may now begin.



Ryan Douglas - Exagen Inc - IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Exagen Inc released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.exagen.com. John Aballi, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adwai, our Chief Financial Officer, will host this morning's call.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical