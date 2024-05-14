Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sanara MedTech Inc reported its tenth consecutive record quarter with $18.5 million in revenue, marking a 19% increase over the prior year.

The company has made significant advancements in data analytics, sales force optimization, and sales processes, which are expected to continue driving growth.

Sanara MedTech Inc has strengthened its cash position through a new debt facility with CRG, providing access to growth and acquisition capital.

The partnership with InfuSystem is expanding, with new initiatives to distribute advanced wound care products into various healthcare facilities, potentially boosting market penetration.

Sanara MedTech Inc has made significant progress in intellectual property and manufacturing processes for the Cellerate product line, enhancing its competitive edge.

Negative Points

The company reported a net loss of $1.8 million for the quarter, which is higher than the net loss of $1.2 million during the same period in 2023.

There was a recent CEO transition, which could pose risks to leadership stability and strategic execution, despite assurances of minimal disruption.

Sales of bone fusion products slightly decreased from $2.6 million in 2023 to $2.5 million in 2024, indicating challenges in product adoption.

SG&A expenses increased to $16.2 million from $13 million in the previous year, outpacing revenue growth and impacting profitability.

The company is still in the process of seeking strategic partners for the Tissue Health Plus strategy, indicating potential delays in fully capitalizing on this initiative.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Has the recent CEO transition disrupted the sales momentum you've shown for Q1?

A: Ron Nixon, CEO, stated that there has been zero disruption to the sales momentum following the CEO transition. He emphasized the strength and stability of the team, particularly highlighting the role of Seth Yon in driving the sales efforts.

Q: Can you explain why the bone fusion products have been flat year-over-year?

A: Seth Yon, President - Commercial, attributed the flat performance of bone fusion products to timing issues related to inventory disruptions. He explained that replacing inventory at facilities and re-engaging with distributors took longer than expected.

Q: What are the expectations for partnerships related to the Tissue Health Plus strategy by the end of 2024?

A: Ron Nixon, CEO, expressed optimism about forming partnerships by the end of 2024 to support the Tissue Health Plus strategy. He described the strategy as comprehensive and innovative, involving multiple stakeholders across the care continuum.

Q: Is your role as CEO a temporary arrangement, or do you see yourself in this position permanently?

A: Ron Nixon, CEO, clarified that he views his role as CEO as more than temporary. He is committed to the position and to driving the company forward, emphasizing his deep involvement and passion for the company's mission.

Q: Can you discuss the rationale behind the recent additions to the management team?

A: Ron Nixon, CEO, explained that the new management additions were made in anticipation of higher growth. The new team members bring strategic and operational expertise to support the company's expansion and efficiency.

Q: How do you reconcile the increase in SG&A expenses with the goal of achieving profitability?

A: Ron Nixon, CEO, and Michael McNeil, CFO, discussed the balance between investing for growth and managing expenses. They noted that certain non-recurring benefits in 2023 affected comparisons, and emphasized the importance of strategic investments that may temporarily impact profitability but are expected to deliver long-term value.

