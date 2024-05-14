OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth and Financial Optimism

Amidst robust revenue growth and operational efficiencies, OptiNose Inc (OPTN) sets a positive trajectory for 2024.

Summary
  • Q1 2024 Revenue: $14.9 million, up 26% from Q1 2023.
  • Net Revenue per Prescription: $227 in Q1 2024, a 63% increase from $139 in Q1 2023.
  • SG&A and R&D Expenses: $21.7 million in Q1 2024, down 11% from $24.5 million in Q1 2023.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Forecast: Expected to be between $85 million to $95 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Operating Expenses: Projected to be between $95 million to $101 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Net Revenue per Prescription: Expected to exceed $230.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Approximately $100 million post $55 million financing.
  • Debt Agreement Amendments: Favorable changes including a reduction in the minimum liquidity covenant from $30 million to $20 million.
  • Peak Year Sales Target: At least $300 million from XHANCE.
  • Profitability Target: Positive income from operations expected for full year 2025.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • OptiNose Inc (OPTN, Financial) reported a 26% increase in XHANCE net revenue in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
  • The company has successfully met or exceeded financial expectations for the last five consecutive quarters.
  • OptiNose Inc (OPTN) has secured a $55 million financing, enhancing its financial stability and extending its cash runway through 2025.
  • The recent approval of XHANCE for chronic sinusitis and the launch plan are expected to drive significant revenue growth, targeting at least $300 million in peak-year sales.
  • OptiNose Inc (OPTN) has implemented operational efficiencies and a revised co-pay assistance program that improved the average net revenue per prescription by 63% year-over-year.

Negative Points

  • The total number of XHANCE prescriptions in Q1 2024 decreased by approximately 23% year-over-year.
  • There is uncertainty in the speed and uniformity of insurance plans updating their coverage to include the new chronic sinusitis indication.
  • The company's reliance on the specialty physician market could limit its reach, necessitating future expansion into primary care to fully capitalize on the chronic sinusitis opportunity.
  • Operational changes and disruptions, such as those with the healthcare claims processor, could unpredictably affect financial outcomes.
  • While the financing has improved the financial position, OptiNose Inc (OPTN) still faces the challenge of transitioning to profitability by 2025 amidst competitive and market pressures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us understand the expected cadence of average revenue per prescription over the course of the year?
A: Jonathan Neely, VP Investor Relations, Business Operations, explained that while there is a seasonal trend where the first quarter generally sees lower revenue than subsequent quarters, the full year guidance for average net revenue per prescription should provide a sense of how it will pan out over the year. Ramy Mahmoud, CEO, added that the increase in average net revenue per prescription in Q1 2024 was not solely due to external factors but also internal proactive changes.

Q: What has been the impact of the expanded label on payer coverage, particularly for patients without nasal polyps?
A: Ramy Mahmoud noted that while it's too early for broad patterns, there have been specific anecdotal reports of the new indication being added to prior authorization forms. He emphasized that the process of insurance plans updating their criteria to reflect the new indication is expected to gradually occur over several months.

Q: Could you discuss the potential expansion of the sales force and what factors would inform that decision?
A: Ramy Mahmoud mentioned that the decision to expand the sales force would be based on the results of initial promotional activities and analytics. The company is closely monitoring the uplift and ROI from these activities to determine the timing and magnitude of any changes in promotional efforts.

Q: How long do you expect it will take for payer contracts to reflect the expanded label, and how does this relate to the fiscal '24 guidance?
A: Ramy Mahmoud clarified that the company does not control the pace at which insurance plans update their processes to reflect the new label. The expectation is that some plans may update within a few weeks to months. He reassured that revenue is expected to start increasing in Q2 and continue throughout the year.

Q: Can you provide insights into the decrease in total prescriptions this quarter and its impact on financial performance?
A: Jonathan Neely addressed that the decrease in prescriptions is partly due to strategic changes aimed at focusing on profitable prescriptions. Despite the decrease in total prescriptions, there was a significant increase in revenue, indicating a shift towards more profitable business operations.

Q: Regarding the $300 million peak sales number, can you elaborate on how you arrived at this figure and the expected growth drivers?
A: Ramy Mahmoud explained that the growth to reach the $300 million peak sales figure would primarily come from increased product uptake rather than significant changes in average net revenue per prescription. The focus is on enhancing the use of the product across the expanded patient population.

