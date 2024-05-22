Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-President and Managing Director of Moelis & Co (MC, Financial), executed a sale of 44,980 shares in the company on May 13, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 277,491 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Moelis & Co, a global independent investment bank, provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. The firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive financial advisory services across all major industry sectors.

On the date of the sale, shares of Moelis & Co were priced at $54.92, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $3.92 billion. This pricing places the stock in the category of significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $39.99. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.37, indicating a premium compared to the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is derived from historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 20 insider sells at Moelis & Co, reflecting a possible trend among insiders in their trading activities.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the perspectives of high-level executives within Moelis & Co regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

