Cemtrex Inc (CETX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Results Amidst Strategic Adjustments

Despite revenue growth and strategic expansions, Cemtrex faces challenges with increased losses and reduced liquidity.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $17.2 million in Q2 2024, up 7% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 40% in Q2 2024, down from 46% in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Loss: $1 million in Q2 2024, compared to operating income of $0.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $1.6 million in Q2 2024, increased from $0.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $4.1 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $6.3 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • Security Segment Revenue: Decreased by 18% to $8.1 million in Q2 2024.
  • Industrial Services Segment Revenue: Increased by 47% to $9.1 million in Q2 2024.
  • Inventories: Decreased to $7.4 million at March 31, 2024, from $8.7 million at September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cemtrex Inc (CETX, Financial) reported a revenue increase of 7% to $17.2 million in the second quarter, indicating continued business growth.
  • The industrial services segment, AIS, saw a significant revenue increase of 47% to $9.1 million, driven by increased demand and the synergistic acquisition of Heisey Mechanical.
  • Cemtrex Inc (CETX) launched Anavio in the security segment, a platform that integrates access control, video, and intercom to enhance situational awareness and control.
  • The company has successfully reduced its inventory by over $1 million this fiscal year, improving operational efficiency.
  • Cemtrex Inc (CETX) strengthened its balance sheet with a $10 million upsized underwritten public offering, part of which was used to pay off some indebtedness.

Negative Points

  • Cemtrex Inc (CETX) experienced an operating loss of $1 million in the second quarter, compared to an operating income of $0.4 million in the same period last year.
  • The security segment's revenue decreased by 18% to $8.1 million due to delays in project deployments.
  • Gross profit margin decreased to 40% in the second quarter from 46% in the previous year, reflecting lower profitability.
  • Net loss widened to $1.6 million in the second quarter from a net loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter of the previous year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $4.1 million at the end of March 2024, from $6.3 million at the end of September 2023, indicating a reduction in liquidity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What were the revenue figures for Cemtrex Inc in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year?
A: (Paul Wyckoff, CFO) - Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million, marking a 7% increase from $16.1 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Q: Can you discuss the performance of the security segment during this quarter?
A: (Paul Wyckoff, CFO) - The security segment experienced a decrease, with revenues falling 18% to $8.1 million due to delays in multiple projects. Despite these delays, new technologies like Anavio were introduced, which could drive future growth.

Q: How did the industrial services segment perform in the second quarter?
A: (Saagar Govil, CEO) - The industrial services segment saw a significant increase, with revenues up 47% to $9.1 million. This growth was driven by increased demand and the acquisition of Heisey Mechanical, contributing to a robust growth pipeline.

Q: What were the main factors contributing to the operating loss reported in this quarter?
A: (Paul Wyckoff, CFO) - The operating loss of $1 million was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit in the security segment and increased payroll expenses, despite the overall revenue growth.

Q: What are the company's expectations for the fiscal year 2024 in terms of growth and profitability?
A: (Saagar Govil, CEO) - The company is focused on achieving positive operating income for the full year, driven by strategic acquisitions, enhanced market reach, and diligent balance sheet management. The recent $10 million public offering has also strengthened the balance sheet.

Q: Were there any significant financial transactions after the quarter that might impact the company's financial position?
A: (Paul Wyckoff, CFO) - Subsequent to the quarter, Cemtrex closed a $10 million underwritten public offering, which helped improve the company's financial stability by allowing for the repayment of some indebtedness.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.