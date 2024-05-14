Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP, Financial) has made significant progress in its clinical development pipeline, particularly with its lead drug candidate, NRX-101, showing promising results in treating suicidal bipolar depression.

The company has successfully reduced its net loss from operations by 41% compared to the previous year, indicating improved financial management and operational efficiency.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has secured a $30 million nonbinding term sheet to eliminate current corporate debt and provide growth capital, which is expected to substantially lower borrowing costs and benefit shareholders.

The company is in the process of filing a New Drug Application (NDA) for NRX-101 in bipolar depression, with potential market implications given the drug's superior profile over current standards.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has improved its cash position through strategic partnerships and milestone advances, enhancing its ability to fund ongoing operations and research.

Negative Points

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) reported a lower cash balance at the end of March due to significant payments made to reduce corporate debt.

The company faces ongoing challenges with corporate debt, which was accelerated by Streeterville, adding financial pressure.

Despite reductions in R&D and G&A expenses, the company still operates at a loss, indicating ongoing financial challenges in achieving profitability.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) is dependent on the successful approval and commercialization of its drug candidates, which involves significant regulatory and market risks.

The company's reliance on external funding and partnerships to support clinical operations and drug development could pose risks if these financial sources become unavailable or less favorable.

Q & A Highlights

Q: For NRX-101, can you give us a rough timing frame on the 300 person registrational trial enrollment and the sites being lined up for that more statistically significant sample size?

A: Jonathan Javitt - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman and Chief Scientist: The trial will be undertaken by our partner, Alvogen, at their expense. We're exploring whether existing data may allow for accelerated approval for a narrower segment of patients who can't tolerate lurasidone due to Akathisia and are at risk of suicide.

Q: Is the NDA submission for NRX-101 still on track given the three manufacturing lots initiated?

A: Jonathan Javitt - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman and Chief Scientist: Yes, we have 1 million pills of GMP drug in our warehouse, and by the end of the summer, we should be able to submit the module three of our NDA. We expect to kick off the rolling review process in the fall.

Q: What are you looking to see most in the data from the 200 person DOD funded trial on chronic pain?

A: Jonathan Javitt - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman and Chief Scientist: We hope the trial replicates the findings of their 2016 Phase 2a trial, which showed significant pain relief at 400 mg/day of D-cycloserine, comparable to oral opioids but without the addictive side effects.

Q: Regarding the UTI indication, what is the market receptivity and are you looking for partnerships?

A: Jonathan Javitt - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman and Chief Scientist: There is significant demand among urologists and gynecologists for effective treatments for aggressive UTIs. We need a partner who already has relationships with the broad range of doctors treating these infections.

Q: Can you provide a current estimate of actual short interest and progress with brokerages regarding unreported naked short positions?

A: Matthew Duffy - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chief Business Officer: The bare minimum short interest reported by Nasdaq is about 500,000. However, intraday shorting data suggest there might be significantly more unreported short interest.

Q: How are you addressing the substantial unreported naked short interest?

A: Jonathan Javitt - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman and Chief Scientist: The best strategy against short-sellers is to succeed in our clinical and business endeavors. We aim to disappoint short-sellers by succeeding and turning the company's prospects around.

